Apple tests its Goldman Sachs credit card to thousands of US retail employees: report

Apple Inc. has reportedly launched a program allowing tens of thousands of its U.S. retail workers to use its credit card with Goldman Sachs.

The Cupertino-based company launched the internal program for its credit card this week, Bloomberg reported. The company has reportedly been testing the card on a small group of Apple and Goldman Sachs employees. Apple has 70,000 retail employees worldwide. It will officially debut in the coming months.

Jennifer Bailey, the vice president of Apple Pay, speaks about the Apple Card. (AP)

The iPhone maker has reportedly asked employees not to speak about the card but they are allowed to make transactions with it. The trial is a way to help the company focus on any problems before its debut.

The Apple Card, which describes itself as the “power of iPhone in a credit card” is located in its Wallet app and gives its consumers “Daily Cash” back for each purchase made. The card will give consumers more of an idea of where and what they spend their money on. The company said there are no fees associated with the card and users must have an iPhone to use it.

The card will use the Mastercard network and will be the first created by Goldman.

Apple did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney and The Associated Press contributed to this report.