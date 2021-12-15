Expand / Collapse search
Apple temporarily closing 3 stores amid COVID-19 concerns

The closures stemmed from rising COVID-19 cases and exposures among employees at the stores

Apple is temporarily shuttering three stores as a precautionary measure amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the company said. 

An Apple store at Brickell City Centre in Miami, Florida, is closed through at least Thursday, according to the company’s retail website. One store located in Ottawa, Ontario, and another store in Annapolis, Maryland, are closed through at least Friday.

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement. "We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."

The closures stemmed from rising COVID-19 cases and exposures among employees at the stores. Bloomberg was first to report on the closures.

Public health officials have expressed concern about the omicron COVID-19 variant. The latest strain is thought to be highly contagious and capable of evading some protection provided by vaccines.

Earlier this week, Apple reinstated mask requirements at all of its U.S. stores amid a spike in cases. The requirement applies to employees and customers.