Looters who snag iPhones won't be able to use them

Looters who snagged iPhones and other devices from Apple stores this weekend will likely be unable to use them.

Continue Reading Below

Apple stores in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Phoenix were looted, according to reports on social media.

NORDSTROM, NIKE DECRY GEORGE FLOYD KILLING AS RIOTERS LOOT THEIR STORES

However, Apple is a step ahead of anyone who steals electronics like the iPhone: since 2016, demo devices have only worked in-store. The iPhones can't do anything but respond to "Find my iPhone" when removed from stores, 9to5Mac reported.

Target, Nordstrom, Nike and other retailers were looted this weekend amid protests calling attention to the death of George Floyd.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was fired after video emerged showing him detaining Floyd and kneeling on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after protests that began in Minneapolis and spread throughout the country.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 317.94 -0.31 -0.10%

Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in on the protests on Thursday.

"Minneapolis is grieving for a reason," Cook wrote on Twitter. "To paraphrase Dr. King, the negative peace which is the absence of tension is no substitute for the positive peace which is the presence of justice. Justice is how we heal."

FOX Business' inquiry to Apple was not returned at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS