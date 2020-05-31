Nordstrom, Nike decry George Floyd killing as rioters loot stores

Iconic brands Nike and Nordstrom have decried racism after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as their stores throughout U.S. cities were looted during the riots that are mixing with protests of Floyd's death.

"Nike supports free and peaceful protests and we do not condone violence," a company spokesperson told FOX Business. "We are closely following the protests occurring across the country and can confirm all employees at impacted Nike stores were not harmed."

Video showed looters emerging from a Nike store with armfuls of apparel in Chicago on Saturday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to unrest by implementing a curfew from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Nike didn't mention Floyd by name in a video released Friday that began, "For once, Don't Do It. Don't pretend there's not a problem in America."

Nordstrom's top executives referred to Floyd by name and condemned his "senseless" death in a letter to employees.

In Seattle, home to Nordstrom's headquarters and flagship store, looters took designer handbags on Saturday, KIRO's Hannah Scott reported. Four police cars in front of Nordstrom's headquarters were set on fire, according to a witness report cited by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Like Lightfoot, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also instituted a curfew in hopes of quelling demonstrations that grew violent as people threw Molotov cocktails and stole two AR-15 rifles from police vehicles, The Seattle Times reported.

"The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others reflect the deeply ingrained racial prejudice and injustice that still exists in our communities today," executives Pete and Erik Nordstrom wrote to employees. "It is stirring many emotions, which it should. The unnecessary and unjust killing of anyone must not be accepted."

