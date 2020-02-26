Apple, Steve Jobs memorabilia up for auction

A collection of memorabilia dating back to Steve Jobs’ tenure as CEO of Apple will be up for auction next month.

RR Auction is holding the event featuring the collection of Jerrold Manock, a former Apple product design engineer who worked alongside Jobs. The auction features several noteworthy items from Manock’s stint working with Apple.

The auction slate includes an original contract for the Apple II PC signed by Jobs, with bidding set at $35,000. Bidding on the entire collection is set to run from March 5 to March 12.

“The historic two-page document signed 'steven jobs,' on MCD letterhead, February 25, 1977,” RR Auction wrote in a listing for the auction. “Cost quote document submitted to Apple President Steve Jobs by Jerrold C. Manock on February 24, 1977, concerning product design engineering work associated with the Apple II.”

Other items include an original 1983 Apple Macintosh 128K computer for $25,000, a performance bonus memo signed by Jobs for $10,000 and an original Macintosh hooded sweatshirt for $800.

Manock began working with Apple in 1977 and took his first corporate position with the company in 1979. He aided in the development of early computers such as the Apple II and Apple III.

Jobs co-founded Apple in 1977 and built the company into a global technology powerhouse in the following decades. The longtime Apple CEO died in 2011 following a battle with cancer.

