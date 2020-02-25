McDonald's $100K Shamrock Shake hits eBay auction block

The Golden Arches is auctioning off a cup of gold in honor of the 50th anniversary of its Shamrock Shake season.

McDonald’s custom made gold and diamond crusted gold cup, dubbed the Golden Shamrock Shake, hit the e-bay auction block Tuesday with a starting bid of $1.

The auction follows the limited-time nationwide rollout of the company’s Shamrock Shake earlier this month. The mint-flavored and vibrantly green milkshake launched nationwide while supplies last. It is one of McDonald’s longest-running limited-edition offerings. For the first time, the company also introduced a new limited Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The handcrafted cup is comprised of 18K gold featuring green emeralds and white diamonds. The cup’s worth is estimated at about $100,000.

The proceeds from the winning bid will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Since 1974, the charity has been working to find and support programs that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children, according to the charity’s website.

Sales from the company’s Shamrock Shake helped start the very first Ronald McDonald House.

“The Shamrock Shake holds a special place in the history of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we’re excited to partner with McDonald’s as they celebrate 50 years of this iconic favorite,” said Chief Marketing and Development Officer, RMHC, Kelly Dolan. “The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. We’re grateful for the generous bidders who participate.”

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the eBay for Charity page garnered about 50 bids, pushing current bidding well over $22,000.

Bidding for the drink will close on March 6 at 5 a.m.

And if you noticed your personal pot of gold is running a tad low, don’t fret.

Starting Tuesday, customers who purchase a Shamrock Shake or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry through their company’s app through March 6 will automatically be entered to win the custom made piece.

The move comes as the industry's heaviest hitters are trying to capitalize on the rising popularity of ordering in instead of dining out.

