Apple could pay you $25 as part of settlement for slowing phones

Some iPhone owners may be eligible to receive $25 from Apple.

Anyone who owns or owned any iPhone 6 that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later, or any iPhone 7 device that ran iOS 11.2 or later, before Dec. 21, 2017 could qualify for a payment as part of a $500 million settlement Apple agreed to in March following a wave of lawsuits in 2017 that accused the tech giant of slowing down the performance of older iPhone models in an effort to encourage customers to buy newer versions.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California recently launched a website that lets users request claims of up to $25 under specific requirements, according to tech news website CNET.

Users may be entitled to settlement benefits if they were a U.S. owner of "an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and/or SE device ... that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later or, in the case of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices, that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017," the site states.

Users must have also experienced "diminished performance" on their iPhones in order to qualify for a payout.

Claims must be submitted by Oct. 6 for users to be eligible.

A Texas-based tech watchdog group released a document in July revealing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch critic of big-tech, could sue Apple for violating trade practice laws by slowing older iPhones in an ongoing multi-state probe.

