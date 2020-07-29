Expand / Collapse search
Apple

Apple hit with multi-state probe into iPhones slowing, shutting down

Word of investigation comes as CEO Cook testifies before Congress

Is Apple committing iPhone fraud?

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the Apple iPhone case regarding the company allegedly slowing down older iPhones so consumers would have to purchase a newer model.

SAN FRANCISCO - Arizona is leading a multi-U.S. state probe into whether Apple Inc’s deliberate slowing of older iPhones violated deceptive trade practice laws, documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

Last week, a separate document released by a tech watchdog group showed the Texas attorney general might sue Apple for such violations in connection with a multi-state probe, without specifying charges.

In the ongoing probe since at least October 2018, investigators have asked Apple for data about “unexpected shutdowns” of iPhones and the company’s throttling, or slowing down, of the devices through power management software, documents Reuters obtained through a public records request showed.

