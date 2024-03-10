Apple reverses course, allows Epic Games to launch Fortnite app in EU

Apple reversed its decision to block Fortnite video game developer Epic Games from launching its own online marketplace for iPhones and iPads in Europe on Friday and has now cleared the way.

Last Wednesday, Apple escalated a longstanding feud with Epic Games by blocking the game maker from launching its own online marketplace.

The two companies have been involved in a legal battle since 2020, when Epic accused Apple of violating U.S. antitrust rules by charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on its iPhone Operating System (iOS) devices.

Apple’s decision to allow Epic to proceed with its plans follows the European Union’s deadline last Thursday, requiring big tech companies to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is a set of rules banning Apple and Google from controlling which apps can be distributed on devices with iOS or Android operating systems.

Regulators reportedly warned Apple about its decision to block Epic’s potential return, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said.

"I take note with satisfaction that following our contacts, Apple decided to backtrack its decision on Epic exclusion," Breton posted on X. "From Day 2, #DMA is already showing very concrete results."

Epic ultimately lost its court battle on U.S. antitrust rules violations, and the game maker’s plan to break Apple’s rules in protest got the popular Fortnite game banned from Apple devices. And while Friday’s decision is a victory for Epic, it still falls short of everything it would like from Apple.

Still, Epic has been anything but silent about Apple’s recent decisions on the matter.

On March 6, Epic posted on X that Apple terminated its developer account, adding the company can no longer develop the Epic Games Store for iOS.

"This is a serious violation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act," Epic posted. "We will continue to fight to get back on iOS!"

Apple terminated a new developer account that Epic had created in Sweden. Epic had created the account in an effort to put Fortnite and other games back on iPhones in Europe by running its own game store on Apple's devices. Apple must allow third-party stores on its devices, under the new European law.

The developer accounts are important because software creators cannot distribute apps to iPhones and iPads without one. Apple had previously terminated some of Epic's developer accounts in 2020, after Epic purposely broke Apple's in-app payment rules, using its violation of the rules and subsequent banishment from the App Store as the core of public relations and legal campaign against Apple.

Two days after terminating the developer account, Apple had reversed its decision and Epic changed its tone.

"Apple has told us and committed to the European Commission that they will reinstate our developer account," Epic said on X. "We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe."

Although the Epic Games Store will be permitted to launch in Europe, it remains unavailable in the App Store in the U.S.

Epic said it will move on with its plans to bring the Epic Games Store and Fortnite back to iOS in the continent.

"This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable," Epic Games added.

"Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies," Apple told Fox News Digital. "As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program."

