Apple Intelligence has arrived. Here's how to update your device to get it

Apple’s inaugural batch of Apple Intelligence features debuted on Monday for eligible devices.

Apple users can get the AI features on iPhone, iPad and Mac devices capable of running the technology through the latest software update to their operating systems, the tech giant said.

Such devices include Apple’s entire iPhone 16 lineup, as well as the "iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, and Mac with M1 and later," according to Apple.

The update to bring Apple Intelligence to the devices – iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 – can be initiated through "software updates" sections of their settings app. The AI features can be used in "most regions around the world when the device and Siri language are set to U.S. English," it said.

In a press release, CEO Tim Cook touted the new features as "delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish."

With the update, Apple Intelligence "gives users the ability to search for just about anything by simply describing what they are looking for," in photos and videos, the Cupertino-based tech giant said. They can also edit out "distracting elements" from photos with an AI-powered tool Apple is rolling out.

"Writing Tools" are also coming to devices as part of the Apple Intelligence update.

That assists users by offering capabilities of rewriting, proofreading and summarizing text, according to Apple. It can be used in Mail, Messages and other apps.

Apple customers can also make use of new notification summaries "that allow users to scan long or stacked notifications with key details right on the Lock Screen," the company said. Apple is adding features like "Priority Messages" and "Focus, Reduce Interruptions."

Apple Intelligence will give some updates to Siri as well, according to the tech giant.

Craig Federighi, Apple senior vice president of software engineering, said Monday’s batch of AI features "is just the beginning," with the company saying it intends to introduce more in December and in the following months. ChatGPT access through Writing Tools and Siri, for example, will arrive in December.

Apple executives said in August that Apple Intelligence’s launch would be "staggered" for both features and languages.

The introduction of Apple Intelligence features to Apple devices has been highly anticipated since the company first unveiled the system at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The company has generated $224.9 billion in net sales from its various products over the first three quarters of the year. Meanwhile, services have brought in net sales of about $71.2 billion.