Apple's Tim Cook latest tech leader expected to meet with Trump ahead of his second term: report

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have already met with Trump

Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Officer Keith Fitz-Gerald analyzes Apple and explains why Palantir stock is on a path to $100 per share on 'Varney & Co.'

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be the latest tech industry leader to meet with President-elect Trump a month ahead of his second term in office.

Cook will dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, The New York Times reported, citing sources. 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have already met with Trump, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is expected to meet with him next week as the tech moguls seek to shore up ties with the incoming administration. 

Cook, who had a more amicable relationship with Trump compared to some other tech leaders like Bezos during his first term, was quick to praise Trump after his election win last month. 

Tim Cook with Trump in 2019

President Trump, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook tour the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Congratulations President Trump on your victory!" Cook wrote on X on Nov. 6, a day after the election. "We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaking with Trump and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

From left: President Trump speaks with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 19, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business has reached out to Apple and the Trump transition team for comment on the meeting. 

Trump said on the "PBD Podcast" last month that he wouldn’t let European regulators "take advantage of our companies" after he said Cook called him, saying that Apple had been fined $2 billion over its App Store not allowing competition. 

 "That won’t be happening," Trump said he told Cook. 

Donald Trump and Elon Musk talk

President-elect Trump, left, speaks with Elon Musk at the launch of a SpaceX Starship rocket in Brownsville, Texas, on Nov. 19. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cook and Trump sometimes spoke over the phone during his first term. 

Bezos’ Amazon and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are expected to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. Meta has already given $1 million to the fund. 

By far the tech industry leader closest to Trump is SpaceX, Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump in July after his assassination attempt and has been by his side often since. 

Trump has also tapped Musk to co-head the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 