Apple's Tim Cook latest tech leader expected to meet with Trump ahead of his second term: report

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be the latest tech industry leader to meet with President-elect Trump a month ahead of his second term in office.

Cook will dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have already met with Trump, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is expected to meet with him next week as the tech moguls seek to shore up ties with the incoming administration.

Cook, who had a more amicable relationship with Trump compared to some other tech leaders like Bezos during his first term, was quick to praise Trump after his election win last month.

"Congratulations President Trump on your victory!" Cook wrote on X on Nov. 6, a day after the election. "We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity."

FOX Business has reached out to Apple and the Trump transition team for comment on the meeting.

Trump said on the "PBD Podcast" last month that he wouldn’t let European regulators "take advantage of our companies" after he said Cook called him, saying that Apple had been fined $2 billion over its App Store not allowing competition.

"That won’t be happening," Trump said he told Cook.

Cook and Trump sometimes spoke over the phone during his first term.

Bezos’ Amazon and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are expected to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. Meta has already given $1 million to the fund.

By far the tech industry leader closest to Trump is SpaceX, Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump in July after his assassination attempt and has been by his side often since.

Trump has also tapped Musk to co-head the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).