Apple and Google hit back at AirTag stalking with new proposed industry specification

Tech giants Apple and Google are hitting back at stalking via AirTag or similar tools with a new proposed specification they unveiled Tuesday.

The new proposed industry specification from the two companies "will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms," Apple and Google said in a press release. It includes "best practices and instructions" for companies making location-tracking devices.

The companies described the just-announced specification as the "first-of-its-kind." They submitted it to the Internet Engineering Task Force.

The capability is important for "improving the privacy and safety of individuals in the circumstance that those accessories are used to track their location without their knowledge or consent," a draft of the proposed industry specification said.

FOX Business previously reported on authorities in various places in the U.S. seeing some instances of people using AirTags for stalking others or following vehicles without consent.

"We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking – a first for the industry – and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended. This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android," Apple Vice President of Sensing and Connectivity Ron Huang said.

Tracker Detect, an app rolled out a couple years ago by Apple that is meant to look out for unwanted tracking, is available for Android users.

While drafting the proposed specification, Apple and Google said they sought input from those who make Bluetooth location-tracking devices and other groups focused on safety. Support has been given by Samsung, Tile and several other companies, according to the release.

By year-end, Apple and Google plan to put out a "production implementation" of the specification, according to the release. They will do so after fielding feedback from interested parties during a comment period.

AirTags have been out for roughly two years. The quarter-sized gadgets were designed to help "keep track of and find items that matter most" like bags and keys.

