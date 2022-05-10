Apple discontinuing last iPod model, available 'while supplies last'

Over 20 years after Apple's iPod first revolutionized how people can listen to music, the company announced Tuesday that it is discontinuing the MP3 player.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a news release.

Joswiak said the "spirit of iPod lives on" through its other Apple devices that deliver the same music experience including on the iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod mini and Mac, iPad and Apple TV.

Apple said the final model of the iPod will be available as long as supplies last.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 152.06 -5.22 -3.32%

Apple stock was up Tuesday afternoon following the announcement.