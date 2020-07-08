Apple Stores booking appointments amid coronavirus

Apple customers can now book in-person appointments at the chain’s retail stores.

The tech giant, which reopened a number of locations with coronavirus safety measures like social distancing and in some cases allowing only people inside who had a specific product in mind, will let customers schedule visit times with its Apple Store "Shop with a Specialist" option.

The feature will let shoppers browse stores with available one-on-one time slots offered in 15-minute increments. They’ll be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.

While the tech giant started to slowly open stores in June, recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have forced at least 77 of them to close again, an Apple Insider report noted.

Apple outperformed analyst expectations when it reported earnings for its third quarter. The company clocked in earnings per share of $2.18 compared with $2.10 estimated by Refinitiv. It brought in $53.8 billion in revenue versus $53.39 billion forecast by analysts.

Shares of the company were up more than 2 percent Wednesday and are up 87 percent on the year.