'Crazy' Apple customer sues for $1T after iPhone mishap

An Apple Store customer is trying to sue the tech giant for $1 trillion after he claims an employee kept his iPhone and downloaded “new features” – then “labeled” him as being “crazy,” court papers show.

Raevon Terrell Parker would become the richest person in the world – by hundreds of billions – if granted the damages he’s seeking in court papers filed earlier this month in federal court in Missouri, according to court papers.

Parker, 39, alleges in the unusual court filings he went to the Apple Store in Saint Louis Galleria in St. Louis on Oct. 29, 2018 “for a malfunction of his cellular device,” records show.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

“The attendant in the Apple Store fixed the device but kept it by deceiving the plaintiff knowing that it was the first phone to have new features,” papers further state.

He’s now seeking $1 trillion in damages, attributing the astronomical amount to “hospitalizations, travel, distress, humiliation, embarrassment, defamation of character,” Parker wrote, adding: “I dont think that the plaintiff can be compensated for being labeled crazy.”

The “new features” referenced in the filing are meant to expedite the passcode log-in process when users are wearing face masks and therefore cannot use Face ID, according to separate court papers. They also include Apple’s contract tracing technology introduced in the wake of the novel coronavirus, and an option related to “Group FaceTime” calls.

Parker has tried to sue Apple in the past over the iPhone mishap, that time claiming “$2 priceless trillion,” but a judge dismissed the case.

In the earlier suit, filed on March 28, 2019, he sought claims of $1 trillion each for iPhone 7 and iOS 12, and separate $900 claim for the iPhone7, the court papers show. He also listed in the claims section his own mentality, which he valued as being “$ priceless.”

In that filing, he explained that the Apple Store employee “fixed the phone, kept it, and I was given a different phone.” He also sought compensation “for the discovery of the Group FaceTime feature.”

