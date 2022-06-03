Apple's retail workers to see scheduling improvements: report

Apple Inc., will reportedly make work schedules for its retail staff more flexible.

According to Bloomberg News, citing employees with knowledge of the plans, the company told workers that some changes will be made in coming months.

The publication said alterations will include extending the minimum time period between shifts to 12 hours, up from 10.

In addition, there will be a maximum of three days per week when its employees can work past 8 p.m. – unless selecting late shifts – and employees won't be scheduled to work more than five days in a row with some exemptions.

Full-time employees will allegedly be eligible for a dedicated weekend day off for each six-month period.

Last week, the tech giant told Reuters it will raise wages for U.S.-based employees to $22 per hour or more.

In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election.

However, the store withdrew its request at the end of last month.

It would've been Apple's first unionized retail location if its election was successful.

Bloomberg noted that some retail employees had voiced frustrations with managers and labor groups about scheduling.

Fox Business' request for comment on the matter wasn't immediately returned by Apple.

There are 80,000 Apple employees across the U.S., according to Apple's website and 44 states with an Apple store.

There are 58,300 jobs in retail.

Fox Business' Lucas Manfredi and Reuters contributed to this report.