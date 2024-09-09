Apple details Watch Series 10 and its features

The upcoming model of Apple’s smartwatch will have a larger display and multiple new features.

The Apple Watch Series 10, unveiled Monday during Apple’s "Glowtime" event, will come with a display that provides "up to 30 percent more active screen area" than the Series 4, 5 and 6 and "up to 9 percent more" than the Series 7, 8 and 9, the tech giant announced Monday.

Rounding the corners of the case and giving it a wider aspect ratio helped Apple achieve that feat without increasing the size of the case significantly, according to Apple. The case size options for the Series 10 are 42 mm and 46 mm, up 1 mm from the Series 9.

Apple has also reduced the thickness of its smartwatch with the Series 10, designing it to be almost 10% thinner than its predecessor.

"Apple Watch Series 10 builds on a decade of breakthrough innovations to offer the most advanced version yet, with even more intelligence, our biggest wearable display, and a design that’s slimmer and sleeker than ever," Apple COO Jeff Williams said in a press release.

The newest version of the Apple smartwatch will have the ability to play audio from numerous Apple and third-party apps through its speaker.

Apple also said the Series 10 has an upgraded charging coil that "means users can charge to 80 percent battery in about 30 minutes."

Another notable addition to the latest Apple Watch is sleep apnea notifications. The smartwatch will track "breathing disturbances" during sleep and analyze it using a special algorithm to send those messages, according to Apple.

The Series 10 will run on watchOS 11. That will include a new app showing "key overnight health metrics," more customization options for "Activity Rings," an upgrade for "Smart Stack," double-tap scrolling capability and more, per the company.

Apple has already started accepting preorders for the Series 10 and will officially launch the new smartwatch late next week. Series 10 watches will have different starting price tags based on the material of their cases, with aluminum costing $399 and titanium costing $699, it said.

The upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 2, also unveiled Monday, has the same release timeline as the Series 10.

The unveiling of Apple’s latest smartwatches coincided with the tech giant providing details about its four new iPhone models — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Those will also start hitting the market Sept. 20. Their preorders open Friday, later than the smartwatches.

In addition to those products, Apple used "Glowtime" to introduce AirPods 4 and revamped AirPods Max.

The company’s stock price ended the trading day roughly flat from where it opened amid investors reacting to the product updates.