Apple implementing age verification tool to ensure users are 18 and up for some apps

Apple announced a new age verification tool in the U.S. and abroad to ensure users wishing to download certain apps are at least 18 years old to comply with laws enacted by some U.S. states and foreign countries.

The tool is rolling out in Utah, Louisiana, Brazil, Australia and Singapore, all of which have laws requiring age restrictions for users of apps rated 18+.

App developers in these regions may now use Apple's updated Declared Age Range Application Programming Interface (API), which is currently in beta testing, to determine a user's age range, the company announced on Tuesday.

In Utah and Louisiana, app developers can request users' age categories on the API. The tools expand on previous efforts aimed at helping developers meet compliance obligations for the two U.S. states.

"New signals are now available through the Declared Age Range API, including whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to the user and if the user is required to share their age range," Apple's announcement reads. "The API will also let you know if you need to get a parent or guardian's permission for significant app updates for a child."

"Developers can use the Declared Age Range API to present significant update notifications to adults in these states through the Significant Update Action, now in beta," the tech company said. "When releasing a significant update, developers must follow the Human Interface Guidelines and provide users with a meaningful description of the update."

In Brazil, Australia and Singapore, users will be blocked from downloading apps rated 18 and up unless they are confirmed to be old enough through "reasonable methods."

"The App Store will perform this confirmation automatically," Apple said in its announcement. "However, developers may have separate obligations to independently confirm that their users are adults. To assist with this, the Declared Age Range API—available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS—provides developers with a helpful signal about a user's age."

Age categories for users in Brazil will be shared with app developers when the user or a parent or guardian agrees to send the age category. The API will also return a signal from the user’s device about the method of age verification.

"For developers distributing their apps in Brazil, if you identify your app as containing loot boxes through the age rating questionnaire, the age rating of your app on the Brazil storefront will be updated to 18+," Apple said.