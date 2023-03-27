Australian travelers warn about Apple AirTag tracker placed in luggage in Bali: report

An Australian couple traveling to Bali was stunned when they found an Apple AirTag had been placed in their luggage, and now they have a warning for other Aussies heading to the island province of Indonesia, according to reports.

Sydney, Australia-based 7News reported that Emily Sinclair and her partner Jane traveled to Bali when they found the tracker.

"It gave us quite a fright," she said.

AirTags are an Apple product and allow people to track things like their keys, wallet, purse, luggage, and more.

Neither woman owns an Apple device, and they claimed to have emptied their bags before preparing for the trip.

After being in Bali for about two days, the women said they noticed a "strange noise" coming from one of their bags.

When they investigated what the noise was, they located the device in a pocket on the front of Jane’s backpack and said they took the battery out immediately.

Sinclair told 7News the device was made in Indonesia, therefore they believed it was placed in the bag when they arrived at the airport.

At the time of the discovery, the couple was in a village on the east side of the island called Amed.

The discovery made both women feel unsafe, and they said they were not sure if someone was tracking them or not.

As a result, Sinclair and Jane changed their plans.

"So even though we had eight nights’ accommodation left in Amed, we took a taxi back to Kuta (three hours away) that day to be in a more populated area and (as) far away from the tracker as we possibly could (be)," she told the news station. "We were supposed to fly home to Australia on the 1st of April, but we paid to change our flights and flew in (Monday) morning as the whole situation kind of put a dampener on the whole holiday and on Bali for us, we couldn’t relax or feel safe."

A spokesperson for Apple previously pointed Fox News Digital to a recent update and stated Apple works with law enforcement to track down errant AirTags.

"Every AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID," the Apple spokesperson said. "Apple can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement."

When reached for comment on Monday, Apple did not immediately respond.

Apple gives users steps to follow to avoid unwanted tracking, on its support website.

Even after disabling the device, victims can still report the unwanted tracking to police, though it is not advised to destroy the AirTag.