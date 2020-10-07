Apple expands health records on iPhone ahead of refresh

Ahead of an expected launch for its new iPhone, Apple Inc. has expanded access to health records on the iPhone, making them available in the U.K. and Canada.

The feature, which has been available in the U.S. with support from over 500 institutions and more than 11,000 care locations, will give users more access to their health records while letting them securely view them at any time.

“We designed Health Records on iPhone to empower people to easily view their health records at any time, and we are thrilled to put this feature in the hands of customers in the UK and Canada,” said Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology, in a statement. “We believe people should have access to their health information in the most private and secure way, and we have worked hand in hand with healthcare institutions and organizations to put privacy at the center of the patient experience.”

The app will let iPhone users view their records from several hospitals in their regions, consolidating them without the need for multiple logins and usernames.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will be the first systems in the U.K., while Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, and Mackenzie Health are the first to use the system in Canada.

“At NHSX, we are committed to giving patients access to their own records so they can take charge of their healthcare,” said Matthew Gould, CEO of NHSX, in the statement. “The launch of Health Records on iPhone in the UK is a positive step and joins a number of initiatives across the NHS to put patients in the driving seat.”

“Women’s College Hospital is proud to be among the first in Canada to offer Health Records on iPhone,” Heather McPherson, president and CEO of Women’s College Hospital, explained. “As we accelerate our virtual care strategy, we are committed to shaping a health system that people can navigate more effectively. We believe that digital tools like Health Records can contribute to more informed decision making and improve the healthcare experience.”

On Oct. 13, Apple will host an event where it is widely expected to announce a new 5G version of the iPhone. It may also announce several other products, including Apple-branded over-the-ear headphones.

Shares of Apple were rising 1.4% in early Wednesday trading.

