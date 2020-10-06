Apple pulls rival products from stores ahead of launch

Ahead of an expected launch for its new iPhone, speaker and headphones, Apple Inc. has stopped selling rival products in its retail stores, Fox News has confirmed.

Continue Reading Below

The move, initially reported by Bloomberg, happened "at the end of last month" for its online store, impacts brands such as Bose Corp., Sonos Inc. and Logitech International SA.

Bloomberg added that Apple retail employees were told to remove the products from its physical stores in "recent days."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 115.30 -1.20 -1.03% SONO SONOS INC 15.09 -0.55 -3.52% LOGI LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. 76.64 -4.13 -5.11%

APPLE SUES RECYCLING COMPANY FOR ALLEGEDLY RE-SELLING DEVICES IT WAS HIRED TO SCRAP

In a statement to FOX Business, an Apple spokesman said, "Our stores offer a curated selection of third-party accessories to help customers get the most out of their Apple products. We regularly make changes to the products we sell as new third-party accessories are introduced or customers’ needs change."

Despite selling competing products, Apple has long sold headphones and speakers from other makers in its stores.

Apple is expected to announce its own branded over-the-ear headphones shortly, perhaps as soon as this month, when it is expected to unveil the next iPhone. Apple sells over-the-ear headphones from its Beats subsidiary, which it purchased in 2014.

In September, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, as well as new versions of its iPad.

In its most recent quarterly results, Apple confirmed the next iPhone would be delayed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 115.23 -1.27 -1.09% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,165.02 -34.18 -1.07% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,476.62 -6.21 -0.42%

In addition to the new over-the-ear headphones, Apple is expected to show off a new, smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker, which competes with Amazon's Echo devices and Google's Home and Nest speakers.

TIM COOK REMEMBERS STEVE JOBS 9 YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH

The move to replace competitors' products in its stores is not without precedent, Bloomberg added. In 2014, Fitbit Inc.'s products were removed after Apple unveiled its Apple Watch and devices from Bang & Olufsen were taken off store shelves earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares of Sonos were falling 2% in early Tuesday trading, while Logitech shares were down 6%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE