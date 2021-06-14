Apple easing mask-wearing requirements in US stores: report

Apple customers who received the COVID-19 vaccine could soon be able to step up to the Genius Bar without face masks.

Apple is getting ready to ease restrictions for face masks in Apple Stores, allowing vaccinated customers to enter stores without wearing a mask beginning this week, Bloomberg reported.

The tech giant could relax mask-wearing requirements in stores as soon as Tuesday under the policy change. Employees are reportedly not permitted to ask customers to verify proof of vaccination, which could lead to anyone walking into stores regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated, sources told Bloomberg.

Apple reportedly told its staff that employees will still need to wear masks inside stores.

In a memo to employees obtained by Bloomberg, Apple said it would be relaxing its physical distancing requirements. The face-covering mandate will also be eased at some of the company’s California-based offices.

Apple did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

"Given the progress being made in response to Covid-19 in the U.S., we wanted to let you know that a number of sites are now moving to the next phase of resumption and will begin to operate under Phase 3 onsite protocol," according to the memo sent to employees and obtained by Bloomberg. "In Phase 3, where allowed, Apple protocols are being updated to permit optional masking for vaccinated individuals. Physical distancing requirements are also being relaxed in this phase."

A number of companies have adjusted mask-wearing policies recently including Walmart, Sam’s Clubs, Trader Joe’s, Publix and Costco.