Hotel industry relaxes mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests

A trade organization for 27,000 hotels, including Marriott and Hyatt, says guests who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask, however, they won't check for proof of vaccination status

Who is to blame for the CDC's 'bungled' mask messaging?

'Kennedy' panel discusses the 'confusing' new guidance on pandemic face coverings

The hotel industry is working to ease mask restrictions for vaccinated guests. 

The American Hotel & Lodging Association, a trade organization that oversees 27,000 members from hotels like Marriott and Hyatt, suggests guests who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask and no longer have to social distance in most situations following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance last week that fully vaccinated people can refrain from wearing masks. 

The hotel industry is working to ease mask restrictions for vaccinated guests. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 "In light of the recent CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, our Safe Stay guidelines will relax mask requirements for guests who are fully vaccinated," Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, said in a statement released Monday. 

HOTEL INDUSTRY STRUGGLING WITH LABOR CRISIS 

Rogers added that the AHLA is not asking hotels to require proof of vaccination status at this time, so it's unclear how operators will ensure that guests who decide not to wear a mask are fully vaccinated. However, the AHLA is mandating that unvaccinated guests wear face masks and continue practicing social distancing. 

Rogers noted that all hotels must follow state and local requirements, which may "go beyond what is recommended by the CDC," he said.

The CDC updated guidance for Americans who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus saying they no longer need to wear masks while outdoors or indoors, except in some instances, like crowded events or areas. 