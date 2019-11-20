Apple's CEO Tim Cook gives Austin, Texas A+

Austin Texas, known for its live music and food scene, may be seeing a lot more of Apple.

CEO Tim Cook, while hosting President Trump at his Mac Book Pro factory in the area on Wednesday, said the company broke ground on its new $1 billion campus which is set to open in 2022.

"For a 3 million square feet site in Austin is 10 minutes or so away from here, we view Austin as a key place for the future of our company. It is the second-largest site in the world for us next to our home base in Cupertino" Cook told reporters.

For starters, the new facility will employee 5,000 workers and may grow to as many as 15,000, according to the company. The company's growth in Austin has jumped 50 percent over the past five years.

With Trump by his side, Cook touted the features of the Mac Pro, including the ability of the machine to handle "56 trillion tasks per second...its absolutely blow away" he added.

Trump also praised Apple and Cook for investing in the United States.

According to the company, Apple is on track to contribute $350 billion to the US economy between 2018 and 2023, and during that time will hire an additional 20,000 employees in cities across the country. The pledge that was made after Trump won the White House.

The two Austin plants likely won't be the last for Apple.

"I'm hoping for obviously more investments to come" he added.

