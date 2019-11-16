What you need to know about Austin before Trump's Apple factory tour

The Austin, Texas, plant that President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are touring on Wednesday is a vital piece of the company's largest operations in any city outside its Silicon Valley headquarters.

The tech giant's workforce in the Texas capital numbers more than 6,000, the American-Statesman newspaper reported, and it committed last year to build another campus in the area that would initially employ 5,000 and eventually expand to 15,000.

The factory that's hosting the two men makes Mac Pro desktop computers, and the company agreed in September to keep it open after winning exemptions from some of the president's tariffs on Chinese goods.

Here's a look at some of the other things you should know about Austin:

It hosts offices and facilities of major companies including Walmart, Amazon, Dell, AT&T, IBM and General Motors, according to nonprofit Austin Chamber.

It's the headquarters of Whole Foods, hiring website Indeed, Keller Williams Realty and Vrbo, the online vacation home rentals company.

In fact, in the 1990s, the city took on the nickname Silicon Hills for all its technology companies, Forbes reported.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that Austin was among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

According to Forbes, the metropolitan area of Austin and Red Rock, Texas, has a population of 2.17 million, with a “heavy concentration of highly-educated millennials.”

The area -- whose cost of living is 14 percent higher than the national average -- has a median household income of $76,845 and a median home price of $325,000, the outlet reported.

Despite the fact that Austin has an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, it has seen an increase in the presence of homeless people since June, when the city council voted to legalize camping, sitting and lying in public spaces.

Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would create a temporary 5-acre homeless campsite three miles outside the city in order to clean up the camps that had cropped up since the summer.

Austin is also home to the University of Texas at Austin, the South by Southwest music festival in March and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

When Trump visits on Wednesday, he will be joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow. He will also be accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, the American-Statesman reported.

In October, Trump visited a Louis Vuitton factory in Alvarado, Texas.