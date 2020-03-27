Expand / Collapse search
Mike Pence

US will be reopened from coronavirus shutdown responsibly: Mike Pence

Some parts of the country could open up before others

By FOXBusiness
Vice President Mike Pence discusses the timeline for returning to normal routines in the U.S.video

Pence: Country will be reopened responsibly in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence discusses the timeline for returning to normal routines in the U.S.

The Trump administration wants to open the country back up as quickly as possible, but will make sure it's safe first.

“We are going to do it responsibly,” Vice President Mike Pence told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “We’re going to do it based on data."

He added that some parts of the country could be opened up before others.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.