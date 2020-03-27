US will be reopened from coronavirus shutdown responsibly: Mike Pence

The Trump administration wants to open the country back up as quickly as possible, but will make sure it's safe first.

“We are going to do it responsibly,” Vice President Mike Pence told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “We’re going to do it based on data."

He added that some parts of the country could be opened up before others.

