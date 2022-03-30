Apple considering more chip suppliers including China: report

The chip shortage has Apple looking at other suppliers, including China.

Apple is looking at options for the chips that go into iPhones since a production disruption at a Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply, according to Bloomberg.

Kioxia Holdings lost a batch of product due to contamination in February.

Apple's suppliers include Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics.

Samsung and SK Hynix are expected to pick up the slack.

The iPhone maker is testing sample NAND flash memory chips made by Yangtze Memory Technologies, according to people familiar with the private deliberations who asked not to be identified.

Yangtze is owned by Beijing-backed chipmaking company Tsinghua Unigroup.

No final decision has been reached after months of discussions.

Tying up with Yangtze could open Apple to criticism, given the state of tension between Washington and Beijing over China’s ambiguous stance on the Ukraine war as well as China's technology growth.

Representatives for Yangtze Memory and Apple declined to comment to Bloomberg.