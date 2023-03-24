Apple CEO Tim Cook one of few US execs expected to attend China investment conference amid tensions

Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending a Chinese business forum in Beijing this weekend, one of the few U.S. business leaders slated to make an appearance.

Cook will be attending the China Development Forum — an annual conference sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party, according to China Daily and Bloomberg.

This year marks the forum's return after the COVID-19 pandemic and presents an opportunity for Western business leaders to enjoy face time with high-ranking Chinese officials.

The Apple CEO is already in China — he made a public appearance at an Apple Store in Sanlitun, Beijing on Friday.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will also be in attendance, as well as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, according to reports.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on Cook's trip, but has not received a response.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.