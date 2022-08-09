Apple's battery percentage icon returns to status bar in iOS 16 beta

Apple's battery percentage icon has reportedly returned to the iPhone's status bar as part of a handful of changes in its fifth beta version of iOS 16.

The percentage, which was moved to the iPhone's Control Center in 2017 following the release of the iPhone X's notched display, is now written within the battery logo.

Users with access to the beta can turn the battery percentage icon on and off in their settings.

According to MacRumors, the new battery icon is currently limited to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone X.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request to comment on whether the battery percentage icon will be included in the official iOS 16 update in the fall.

Notable iOS 16 features announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June include Lock Screen customizations, the ability to edit and unsend text messages and Apple Pay Later.