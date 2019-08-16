App analyzing children's diet, exercise receives backlash

Weight Watchers, now known as WW, launched an app aimed at children as young as 8 years old.

They are now facing backlash on social media after announcing the app which is called Kurbo.

Critics say Kurbo, which gives kids a traffic-light rating system based on the foods they eat, will lead to negative body image and eating disorders.

WW WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL 27.75 -1.36 -4.67%

Some of the app's fans, however, say the real abuse would be doing nothing to combat childhood obesity rates, which have tripled in America since the 1970s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In fact, more than 18 percent of U.S. children ages 6 through 11 are considered obese. In teens aged 12 through 19, that number goes slightly higher to over 20 percent.

Federal officials attribute that obesity rate increase to sedentary lifestyles and poor diet.

FOX Business reached out to WW And received the following statement from Gary Foster, WW's chief scientific officer:

"Kurbo by WW focuses on behavior change for healthier eating and more activity, not dieting or calorie-counting. Studies show that behavior-based weight management programs do not cause eating disorders. In fact, they provide kids with tools to make balanced food choices and manage their weight in a healthy way."

The app does cost money, ranging from $69 to $294 depending on how long of a plan you sign up for.

The app certainly did not help WW's position with investors. The stock was down more than four percent in trading, 10 percent for the week and had declined 28 percent year-to-date.