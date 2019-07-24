Forever 21 online shoppers outraged after getting free diet bars with order

article

It’s a trendy clothing brand known for its discount prices, but what some customers got for free has social media crying foul against Forever 21.

InStyle first reported users on Twitter began posting photos of their free gift: a weight loss bar from Atkins.

People buying clothes from the brand’s plus-size and swimsuit collection also expressed their disappointment.

Some customers, speaking about their personal weight loss, exclaimed, “What are you trying to tell me Forever21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? Do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”

In a statement to the fashion magazine, Forever 21 noted: “From time to time, Forever21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders.”

"The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way."

The company said they had removed the bars from their free test products sent to customers.

One user responded by pointing out the brand should be more mindful of its “impressionable audience.”

Many customers on social media thought the company’s response wasn’t enough.

