Popular high-fat diets such as the Keto and Paleo diets over the last few years have caused prices to jump for foods such as avocados, olive oil and salmon, but according to a recent report from US News and World Report on the best diets, going carb-free didn't rank high on its list.

In January, a panel of experts for the outlet released its annual report of top-rated diets for the year ahead based on weight loss and overall healthiness and found that lack of carbohydrates isn't the best choice overall.

Instead, diets such as the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, work best, especially for those with high blood pressure and heart issues.

The Mediterranean diet also ranked first for the easiest diet to follow, best plant-based diet and best diet for people with diabetes.

Here are the five best diets for 2019, according to U.S. News & World Report Rankings.

Mediterranean Diet

Overall Score: 4.2/5

Weight Loss: 3/5

Healthy: 4.9/5

This diet emphasizes eating fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, flavorful herbs and spices and fish at least a couple of times a week. While poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt should be eaten in moderation.

DASH Diet

Overall Score: 4.1/5

Weight Loss: 3.1/5

Healthy: 4.8/5

The DASH Diet is promoted by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. It includes fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy. DASH also discourages foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy foods and sweets.

The Flexitarian Diet

Overall Score: 4/5

Weight Loss: 3.4/5

Healthy: 4.7/5

A Flexitarian Diet is all about adding five food groups to your diet, which include the “new meat” (non-meat proteins like beans, peas or eggs), fruits and veggies, whole grains, dairy and sugar and spice. Each meal is then broken down by calories with all of them totaling 1,500.

MIND Diet (tie)

Overall Score: 3.9/5

Weight Loss: 2.8/5

Healthy: 4.6/5

The MIND Diet is a combination of the DASH and Mediterranean diets. It stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay and it was developed by Martha Clare Morris, a nutritional epidemiologist at Rush University Medical Center, through a study funded by the National Institute on Aging. The study found that the MIND Diet lowered the risk of people getting Alzheimer’s.

WW (Weight Watchers) Diet (tie)

Overall Score: 3.9/5

Weight Loss: 3.7/5

Healthy: 4.5/5

Formerly known as Weight Watchers, WW’s SmartPoints system ranks high on the list for teaching users to track what they eat using a point value based on a food's nutritional value.