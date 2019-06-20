Celebrity nutritionist explains how you can eat what you want and lose weight

Jorge Cruise, celebrity trainer and author of "The Cruise Control Diet" explained how his method of weight loss can help people lose up to a pound of belly fat per day.

“Intermittent fasting really is a simple method where you just take a 24-hour window of your day -- you find an eight-hour window that fits you the best. If you’re a nighttime eater you eat after the sun sets; or if you’re a morning eater then you eat in the morning, and then you fast for 16 hours. But during those eight hours, you get to eat carbohydrates,” he said during an interview on FOX Business' Mornings with Maria on Thursday.

Cruise, who has worked with a number of high-profile celebrities, including Oprah, Brooke Burke, Steve Harvey and Khloe Kardashian, said a lot of his clients “love it.”

The U.S. weight loss market is now worth a record $72 billion, but the number of dieters has fallen, due to the growth of the size-acceptance and body-positivity movement. Although Keto, which involves drastically reducing the number of carbohydrates, is very popular right now, he said, “Billions are being spent on this and unfortunately wallets are lighter — not the bodies.”

“When you fast what happens is your body is allowed to do housekeeping. They call it autophagy. It’s a big fancy word. It just means your body … cleans out everything and it taps into adipose tissue. So if anyone out there is thinking about losing weight for this summer, ironically less is more in the sense of food. But the trick and the hardest thing is how do you control hunger?”

According to Cruise, his method uses healthy fats like butter or heavy cream to control appetite and tricks the body to accelerate weight loss by keeping insulin levels low.

Cruise said his plan is based on an ancestral blueprint.

If we go back to our old blueprint, ancient man used to eat with the Arcadian rhythms of the sun -- think about it, we used to eat when there was sunshine because we didn’t have light. And if it was dark, it was hard to eat. It’s the way our bodies are designed.”