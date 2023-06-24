Andrew Tate says he wants to train Elon Musk to fight Zuckerberg: ‘You will not lose’

Former kickboxer turned controversial influencer Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk after the Twitter CEO challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match.

Tate, who was banned on all social media but returned to Twitter last year after Musk reinstated him, extended his offer to the platform’s new CEO on Thursday.

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader," Tate wrote in a Twitter post. "I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose."

Musk has yet to respond to Tate’s offer.

The potential contest between the two billionaires started when several Twitter users – including Musk – commented on a report about Meta potentially working on a Twitter-like application that would be a direct competitor to the platform.

"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," Musk responded.

When a user pointed out that the Meta chief trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) and warned Musk to "be careful," the Twitter owner said he would be willing to step into a cage with him.

Musk, who often tweets memes, said this particular challenge was serious.

"If this is for real, I will do it," he said when a user shared a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s response.

FOX Business has reached out to Musk and Zuckerberg for comment.

Tate’s offer to Musk, meanwhile, came a day before the 36-year-old was charged in a Romanian court with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. On Friday, the court extended his house arrest by 30 days.

Tate, who has amassed nearly 7 million Twitter followers, was initially arrested near Romania's capital, Bucharest, in late December, along with his brother, Tristan. Two Romanian women are also charged in the case.

DIICOT requested this week that judges extend the house arrest measure as they filed their investigation. Under Romanian law, judges have 60 days to decide whether the case is sent to trial.

