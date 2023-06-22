Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg 'absolutely dead serious' about fighting in UFC Octagon, Dana White says

Twitter's Elon Musk and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg seemed to agree to a fight on social media, but many seem to think it's all fun and games.

However, it's totally serious, says one of the biggest names in combat sports.

UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports he spoke to both multibillionaires Wednesday night and said that "both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

When asked why White felt that way, he said that "they both said, 'Yeah, we'll do it.' They both want to do it."

White said Zuckerberg reached out to White first, asking if Musk was serious, so White contracted Musk, who then said he was.

If this bout were to happen, White says the amount of money it could raise would be unprecedented.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There's no limit on what that thing can make. … Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it."

Zuckerberg practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), while Musk has done martial arts, BJJ and was in "plenty of fights growing up in South Africa," says White.

The potential contest appears to have started when several Twitter users, including Musk, commented on a report about Meta potentially working on a Twitter-like application that would be a direct competitor to the platform.

When a user pointed out that the Meta chief trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and warned Musk to "be careful," the Twitter owner said he would be willing to step into a cage with him.

"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk tweeted.

Zuckerberg replied on Instagram, saying, "Send Me Location" – a nod to UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov.

