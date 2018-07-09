Amazon Prime Day 2018: How to score the best deals

Gearing up for Amazon’s Prime Day 2018 – which begins July 16th at 3 p.m. ET and last for 36 hours – the company started rolling out countdown deals on Monday.

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering two types of deals: spotlight and lightning. The former offers deep discounts on top brands and popular items to consumers, while the latter lets customers have deals of limited time and quantity.

To prepare for the actual Prime Day, shoppers can preview deals by downloading the Amazon app. Through the app customers can add items to their shopping list and they will be notified when the deals start.

Shoppers can look for the deals on Amazon.com, the Amazon app and Alexa. On Prime Day, there will be exclusive store deals in Whole Foods Market stores.

Where will the deals be?

Prime Day deals will be identified by a badge, which reads “Prime Day deal” on a blue background.

The deals are available to Prime members only.