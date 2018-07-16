Search

These retailers also offering deals on Amazon Prime Day

By RetailFOXBusiness

Amazon spokeswoman Lori Torgerson takes FOX Business through the company’s biggest shopping event of the year.video

An inside look at Amazon’s Prime Day

Amazon, which began a 36-hour sale for Prime Day on Monday, has sparked a trend among other retailers to offer mid-summer deals.

While Amazon is promising a bigger-than-ever event, it only applies to customers that pay for Prime memberships, giving other companies a chance to incentivize consumers with discounts of their own.

Here are some of the other big retailers offering deals this week.

Target

Retail giant Target is joining the flash-sale bandwagon, announcing it will offer a number of deals on Tuesday – the same date as this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

Target is offering discounts on a slew of products, from its home brands, cookware, beauty and personal care lines, to toys, books, baby products and a discount on select Google items.

The retailer is also hoping to lure consumers with an incentive promising a 6-month membership for same-day delivery to those who spend at least $100 on its website.

Best Buy

The electronics retailer is hosting what is known as “Big Deals Day,” a two-day sale that ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. CT. Smartphones, television sets, cameras, laptops, and even drones are all on sale.

Best Buy is also offering free shipping for customers who spend more than $35.

Walmart

Walmart is hosting its “Ultimate Summer Savings” sale, which includes discounts on everything from electronics to toys.

Customers who spend at least $35 get free two-day shipping.

eBay

Amazon’s ecommerce rival eBay is offering discounts to customers this week, boasting in a press release that consumers don’t have to pay monthly membership fees to enjoy the sale. The deals begin Monday and include price reductions of as much as 80% on select electronics, home items, fashion and sporting goods.

The retailer is also offering free shipping on some of its deal items and a new best price guarantee—which means it will give you 110% of the price difference for all eligible purchases.