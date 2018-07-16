These retailers also offering deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon, which began a 36-hour sale for Prime Day on Monday, has sparked a trend among other retailers to offer mid-summer deals.

While Amazon is promising a bigger-than-ever event, it only applies to customers that pay for Prime memberships, giving other companies a chance to incentivize consumers with discounts of their own.

Here are some of the other big retailers offering deals this week.

Target

Retail giant Target is joining the flash-sale bandwagon, announcing it will offer a number of deals on Tuesday – the same date as this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

Target is offering discounts on a slew of products, from its home brands, cookware, beauty and personal care lines, to toys, books, baby products and a discount on select Google items.

The retailer is also hoping to lure consumers with an incentive promising a 6-month membership for same-day delivery to those who spend at least $100 on its website.

Best Buy

The electronics retailer is hosting what is known as “Big Deals Day,” a two-day sale that ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. CT. Smartphones, television sets, cameras, laptops, and even drones are all on sale.

Best Buy is also offering free shipping for customers who spend more than $35.

Walmart

Walmart is hosting its “Ultimate Summer Savings” sale, which includes discounts on everything from electronics to toys.

Customers who spend at least $35 get free two-day shipping.

eBay

Amazon’s ecommerce rival eBay is offering discounts to customers this week, boasting in a press release that consumers don’t have to pay monthly membership fees to enjoy the sale. The deals begin Monday and include price reductions of as much as 80% on select electronics, home items, fashion and sporting goods.

The retailer is also offering free shipping on some of its deal items and a new best price guarantee—which means it will give you 110% of the price difference for all eligible purchases.