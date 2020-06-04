Amazon, Slack team up against Microsoft

Amazon and Slack have made their latest move against rival Microsoft.

The two tech giants announced Thursday that under a new deal, all Amazon employees will get access to Slack’s carousel of office tools. And, Slack will migrate capability for its in-house video-conferencing service, Slack Calls, to Amazon’s AWS service, Amazon Chime.

“The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools,” Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of Slack, said in the statement. “Strategically partnering with AWS allows both companies to scale to meet demand and deliver enterprise-grade offerings to our customers.

The partnership puts the companies in a good spot against Microsoft and its Teams communications service, which has garnered more and more attention in recent months, as companies ask their employees to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“By integrating AWS services with Slack’s channel-based messaging platform,” he added, “we’re helping teams easily and seamlessly manage their cloud infrastructure projects and launch cloud-based services without ever leaving Slack.”

Amazon said in its first-quarter earnings results that it had more than 840,000 full-time and part-time employees. The partnership will make Slack available to each of them.

Also in the earnings report, Amazon said net sales increased 26 percent to $75.5 billion versus $59.7 billion in 2019. Shares dropped about 1 percent Thursday but have shot up 40 percent on the year. Slack shares closed down almost 5 percent but have jumped almost 69 on the year.

As for Microsoft, shares were down 1.32 percent but up 43 percent on the year.

