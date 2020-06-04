Elon Musk tweets that Amazon should break up: ‘Monopolies are wrong!’

Elon Musk’s break from Twitter sure didn’t last long.

On Thursday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted that Amazon should be broken up because “monopolies are wrong,” after the company reportedly censored the publication of a book about the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, reporter Alex Berenson tweeted a picture of the email that Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing sent about the book, called “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns.”

In the email, Kindle Direct Publishing said that the book, which specifically focused on death counts and estimates, “does not comply with our guidelines,” according to the tweet.

“As a result we are not offering your book for sale,” the email said.

Along with the picture, Berenson’s tweet said: “Oh f--- me. I can’t believe it. They censored it.”

Musk responded by directly tweeting to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“This is insane @JeffBezos,” he wrote.

In a second tweet, Musk added: “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!”

Just on Monday, Musk had tweeted that he would be taking a break from the social media platform “for a while.”

However, on Thursday he appeared to be back. Among other tweets, Musk retweeted several posts about SpaceX, which launched its eighth Starlink mission on Wednesday night, according to the website.

SpaceX also successfully sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday, May 30.

