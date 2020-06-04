Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk tweets that Amazon should break up: ‘Monopolies are wrong!’

Days before, Musk had said he was taking a break from Twitter

By FOXBusiness
Mother of Elon Musk and ‘A Woman Makes a Plan’ author Maye Musk on witnessing the SpaceX launch, raising Elon, her new book, finding the positive in tumultuous times and her thoughts on her new grandchild’s name. video

Elon Musk's mother says he was always interested in space travel

Mother of Elon Musk and ‘A Woman Makes a Plan’ author Maye Musk on witnessing the SpaceX launch, raising Elon, her new book, finding the positive in tumultuous times and her thoughts on her new grandchild’s name.

Elon Musk’s break from Twitter sure didn’t last long.

On Thursday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted that Amazon should be broken up because “monopolies are wrong,” after the company reportedly censored the publication of a book about the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, reporter Alex Berenson tweeted a picture of the email that Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing sent about the book, called “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns.”

In the email, Kindle Direct Publishing said that the book, which specifically focused on death counts and estimates, “does not comply with our guidelines,” according to the tweet.

“As a result we are not offering your book for sale,” the email said.

Along with the picture, Berenson’s tweet said: “Oh f--- me. I can’t believe it. They censored it.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is pictured in March of this year. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Musk responded by directly tweeting to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“This is insane @JeffBezos,” he wrote.

In a second tweet, Musk added: “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!”

Just on Monday, Musk had tweeted that he would be taking a break from the social media platform “for a while.”

However, on Thursday he appeared to be back. Among other tweets, Musk retweeted several posts about SpaceX, which launched its eighth Starlink mission on Wednesday night, according to the website.

SpaceX also successfully sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday, May 30.

