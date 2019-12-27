Amazon, Ring hit with lawsuit over security camera hacking

Ring security cameras continue to be hacked, leaving victims, including children, terrified. Now, the company and its parent, Amazon, are facing a lawsuit in federal court.

Continue Reading Below

The two companies are being sued for negligence, invasion of privacy, breach of implied contract, breach of implied warranty and unjust enrichment. According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the companies have known about the insufficiency of the system's security.

"Ring does not fulfill its core promise of providing privacy and security for its customers," the class-action lawsuit reads. "...hackers routinely terroriz[e] occupants, invade their privacy and undermine their sense of safety and security."

AMAZON TOP-SELLER 'FURBO' DOG CAMERA GIVES TREATS WHILE OWNERS ARE AWAY

Plaintiff John Baker Orange filed the lawsuit, claiming his camera was hacked while his children were playing basketball. The hacker continued to comment on the kids' game and even asked the children to move closer to the camera.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The lawsuit claims that Amazon and Ring are blaming owners of the cameras for not creating strong passwords. It also alleges that the two companies neglected to provide two-factor authentication and other security protocols to users.

The lawsuit disclosed that other cases of hacking have occurred in the U.S., including a recent story of a hacker who communicated with an 8-year-old girl in her bedroom and claimed that he was Santa Claus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS