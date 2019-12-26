Amazon top-seller ‘Furbo’ dog camera gives treats while owners are away

For pet owners, leaving your dog at home can be worrisome.

Installing in-home cameras for pet surveillance has been a growing solution, but Furbo dog camera took it one step further.

Furbo North America general manager Andrew Bleiman explained to FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Thursday that Furbo allows owners to check in on their pets and also give them treats.

“Furbo’s a great way to check in on your pet and see that they're happy and healthy when you're out of the house,” he said. “It lets you see, talk and toss treats out to your pup.”

The camera is specifically designed to monitor your dog's activity and notifies the owner when there’s commotion detected.

“It sends you a little alert so you can check-in,” he said. “We get a lot of people catching their dogs up to mischief or other moments of joy throughout the day.”

Bleiman said Furbo has seen such immense success that it’s now the No. 1 pet camera in 11 countries.

“We were actually the most successful Amazon seller of any product – Black Friday through Cyber Monday this year,” he said.

Furbo hopes to further develop its efforts in pet safety by closely identifying sound and movement.

“Maybe you want to be able to differentiate between your dogs’ barks,” Bleiman said. “Maybe you want to know if your dog's jumping on a couch that it shouldn't be on. So helping keep your pets safe, keep tabs on your pet.”

