Amazon extends return window during coronavirus crisis

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is extending its return window for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came as part of Amazon's daily updates that detail the ways in which it is combatting COVID-19 in and outside its own facilities since the company has come under fire in recent weeks as employees criticized work conditions at warehouses.

"We’re temporarily extending return windows in light of the ongoing global health crisis. Most items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in the U.S. and Canada between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020 , can now be returned until May 31, 2020," the company said in its daily update.

The notice added that items ordered between Feb. 15, 2020, and April 30, 2020, in Italy, France, Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands can be returned until May 31, 2020.

Some Amazon customers started noticing delivery dates that were delayed by nearly a month in late March, even though Prime shipments usually arrive within two days, according to a number of Twitter users.

"To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual."

David Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, announced last week that the company has filled 80,000 of 100,000 new positions that opened at the beginning of the outbreak to meet demand.

