Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx

Amazon needs people and capacity to handle a surge in its own customers’ orders

The Wall Street Journal
close
Amazon and Instacart employees plan to walk out over coronavirus safety concerns. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more.video

Amazon workers to strike over coronavirus fears

Amazon and Instacart employees plan to walk out over coronavirus safety concerns. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more.

Amazon.com Inc has put on hold a new delivery service that competes with UPS and FedEx, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon is suspending the service because it needs people and capacity to handle a surge in its own customers’ orders, the Journal reported, citing sources.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company said here in March it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders.

Amazon told shippers the service, known as Amazon Shipping, will be paused starting in June, the report added.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,011.60+14.01+0.70%

The service was rolled out to deliver non-Amazon and Amazon marketplace packages.

UPS and FedEx shares rose 2% in extended trading on the news.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE