Amazon Prime Video eyeing live TV: report

Amazon Prime Video is reportedly eyeing 24/7 live TV, tech publication Protocol reported Tuesday, citing new job listings for the company.

New channels could include live news, music and sports, as well as scheduled programming, adding to Amazon Prime Video's already expansive list of licensed and original TV series and movies, Protocol reported.

"You should assume they're talking to everybody," a source familiar with Amazon's plans told the outlet, adding that the tech giant has been "actively pursuing" new programming.

Live TV and scheduled programming options would differentiate Prime Video from its largest competitors, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. YouTube TV and Sling TV offer internet-based live TV options.

One Prime Video job listing for a Senior Software Development Engineer notes that while "video on demand is on the rise, the global viewing hours weighs in favor of live or scheduled TV and OTT linear streaming is predicted to grow by 64 [percent] in next two years."

"We in Prime Video Catalog are building next-gen linear catalog systems to provide best-in-class Linear TV experience to Prime Video customers. It is Day 1 for the linear TV experience on Prime Video," the listing reads.

Another job listing says Prime Video's content could expand into live concerts, political debates and news programming in Amazon's efforts to "revolutionize" Prime Video, according to Protocol.

The tech giant and its live-streaming subsidiary, Twitch, extended a two-year deal with the NFL in February to stream 11 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by FOX Sports to Prime customers in 2020 using compatible devices in 200 countries and territories around the world.

The deal also gave Amazon exclusive access to one late-season Saturday NFL game in 2020 for the first time ever.

Fox is the parent corporation of FOX Sports and FOX Business.