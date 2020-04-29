Amazon, NFL ink streaming deal

Amazon and the NFL have reached a two-year agreement to extend "Thursday Night Football" live streaming partnership, the companies announced Wednesday.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by FOX Sports to Prime customers using compatible devices in 200 countries and territories around the world, the release said.

"As our relationship has expanded, Amazon has become a trusted and valued partner of the NFL," Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer, said in a Wednesday statement. "Extending this partnership around 'Thursday Night Football' continues our critical mission of delivering NFL games to as many fans in as many ways as possible both in the United States and around the world."

On top of the renewal, Amazon will have exclusive access to one late-season Saturday NFL game in 2020. The agreement also includes Prime access to the Amazon original sports documentary "All or Nothing," according to the release.

"We are thrilled to renew our 'Thursday Night Football' deal with the NFL, and are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global streaming rights to an additional regular-season game in 2020," Marie Donoghue, Amazon vice president of global sports video, said in a statement.

She added that Amazon and the NFL are committed to giving its customers "the best and most customizable streaming experience possible, with a broad selection of premium content available at their fingertips."

"Thursday Night Football" had an average viewership of 15.4 million in 2019 — a 4-percent increase from 2018 — on FOX, NFL Network, FOX Deportes, NFL digital, FOX Sports digital, Prime Video, Twitch and Verizon Media mobile properties. Digital streaming had an average viewership of more than 1 million — a 43-percent increase from 2018 — on Prime Video, Twitch, NFL digital, FOX Sports digital and Verizon Media, according to the release.

