Amazon Prime plane starts to smoke after landing

A plane filled with Amazon packages had emergency responders rushing to the tarmac Monday night.

According to FOX45 in Baltimore, smoke was seen coming out of a Prime Air plane after it landed at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Tuesday marks the second of Amazon's famed Prime Day - one of the busiest times for the company as it features extreme deals for customers.

In a statement, Atlas Air explained the smoke, “was not from a fire, but rather was due to a brake that remained partially engaged after landed.”

The company said it will replace the aircraft's brakes and tires, but that the incident wouldn’t disrupt the next scheduled flight.

According to flight records, the cargo was inbound from Riverside, California where multiple Amazon facilities are in operation.

No injuries were reported by airport officials.