Amazon Prime Day: Avoid these deals and items, experts say

The highly-anticipated Amazon Prime Day is slated for Monday and Tuesday.

The volume of deals may be overwhelming, so experts advise consumers to not act on impulse and wait for that good deal to make sure you’re saving the money you want. Another tip is to have a plan and figure out ahead of time what you need before buying.

While Amazon has remained mum on specific deals that will take place on the largest shopping event for Prime members, there are some items and deals to avoid, experts advised.

Televisions

A 2019 model television may be on sale but consider choosing a television set from 2018 in order to score a great deal, Wirecutter’s analysts advised. The site noted that the best deals for televisions are usually offered on Black Friday.

Items from a third-party seller

Many “lightning deals” offered on Prime Day were from third-party sellers. However, consumers should be wary of some third-party sellers who may boost an item's priced to take advantage of the shopping event. Kristin Cook, the managing editor of BensBargains.com told MarketWatch that consumers should double-check the prices with a tool such as The Tracktor which looks up how much the item is compared to the sale.

Tech products, like laptops and game consoles

Need a new laptop? Skip it on Prime Day. The best laptop deals are usually offered when back-to-school sales are ongoing, U.S. News World & World Report.

Meanwhile, experts said to hold off on buying a video game console and wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday to consider the purchase. During the holiday season shopping, many stores offer a game or gift card with the console, which is an added bonus to the product, Kristin McGrath, shopping expert for Offers.com told MarketWatch.

Toys

Avoid buying toys for your child or grandchild on Prime Day. The best toy deals are given weeks just before Christmas when most are in stock and on sale.

Bundle deals

Sure, a bundle deal may appear great but look closer. Do you need everything in that bundle or just one thing? Will you use everything in the bundle? Wirecutter analysts said a consumer should not just be blinded by a bundle deal but take a look at what they’re buying and if they will use all the items. If not, consider saying no to the bundle.