Search

Live: President Trump addresses humanitarian crisis on southern border, government shutdown

Watch live | Dismiss

Amazon faces strong competition from MongoDB in cloud-based database race

By Cloud InnovationsFOXBusiness

Mongodb CEO Dev Ittycheria discusses why he isn’t worried about competing against Amazon, after the e-commerce giant introduced a cloud-based database software with Mongo compatibilities. video

Mongodb CEO: We’re not worried about taking on Amazon

Mongodb CEO Dev Ittycheria discusses why he isn’t worried about competing against Amazon, after the e-commerce giant introduced a cloud-based database software with Mongo compatibilities.

Amazon is facing strong competition from tech giants Google and Microsoft in the race for cloud supremacy. But a different company is making its mark in this battle.

Continue Reading Below

MongoDB is a free and open-source document database enabling clients to organize, use and enrich data in real time from anywhere. It is the first cloud-database company to go public in 25 years and despite its youth, the stock is up 160 percent year-over-year.

“We built a database that developers wanted for today’s modern applications and became widely popular,” MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

The company has also rolled out a simpler and cost effective cloud-database called MongoDB Atlas, which runs on Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Ittycheria said it has grown 300 percent year-over-year.

“It basically allows [developers] to focus on what they do best (which) is build amazing application for their business,” he said.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,696.20+2.98+0.18%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,107.30+8.18+0.74%
MDBMONGODB INC80.34+4.74+6.27%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.107.71+1.59+1.50%

Amazon recently  launched a new database tool called DocumentDB, which is compatible with MongoDB’s popular Atlas version.

Ittycheria said he isn't worried about taking on Amazon’s DocumentDB tool, which he described as an “imitation service” because MongoDB serves some of the most demanding and sophisticated customers.

“Customers like big banks, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Barclays,” he said. “Large telecomm companies like AT&T Wireless, tech companies, media companies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Epic Games' Fortnite, the popular online video game with 200 million players worldwide, runs on the MongoDB database.