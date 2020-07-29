Expand / Collapse search
Climate change

What is Amazon Employees for Climate Justice?

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice threatened a walkout last year

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says his company does a lot to prevent counterfeiting but does work toward limiting it on the site.video

Amazon's Jeff Bezos: Counterfeit products 'are a scourge’

E-commerce giant Amazon pledged to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement 10 years early after pressure from Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, but since then the group has said the pledge is not good enough.

WHO IS AMAZON PR CHIEF JAY CARNEY?

"The company agreed to publish its carbon footprint for the first time last year and, in September, in response to thousands of employees walking out, announced plans to be net carbon zero by 2040," the group said in a January press release. "However, employees called for Amazon to achieve zero emissions by 2030, which climate scientists say is necessary to halt catastrophic warming, not net zero by 2040."

Outspoken members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice have lost their jobs. In May, vice president at Amazon Web Services resigned after five years on the job, accusing Amazon of "firing whistleblowers" concerned about worker safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaking during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Tim Bray said that he raised concerns "through the proper channels and by the book" about Amazon's termination of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice. Bray lives and works in Canada.

Cunningham and Costa had been critical of working conditions in Amazon's warehouse amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon said they were fired for "repeatedly" violating internal policies.

