Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Coronavirus pushes Amazon to prioritize essential household, medical supplies

The temporary action will take place from March 17 through April 5

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Toys 'R' Us CEO Gerald Storch and The Cow Guy Group founder Scott Shellady discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus and potential bailouts. video

Amazon, Walmart, Target and others will survive coronavirus: Former Toys R Us CEO

Former Toys 'R' Us CEO Gerald Storch and The Cow Guy Group founder Scott Shellady discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus and potential bailouts.

Amazon is temporarily prioritizing some shipments over others as novel coronavirus cases grow in the U.S., the tech company confirmed to FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

As demand for specific products grows and consumers are hit with supply shortages, Amazon has decided to temporarily prioritize the restocking and delivery services for "household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products," the company said in a Tuesday statement.

"We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers," the statement continued.

Hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, and tissues sit on a meeting room table as seen through a window of the Brazil Building on Amazon's Seattle campus, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The temporary action will take place from March 17 through April 5.

Many popular toilet paper, disinfectant wipe and hand sanitizer products are or have recently been out of stock on the platform because customers have been stocking up on these household essentials in fear that the U.S. will run out of certain supplies amid new coronavirus fears.

Amazon said in a Monday blog post that it has seen a "significant increase in demand" and "unprecedented" labor needs and has decided to open "100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in [its] fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand."

AMAZON TO HIRE 100,000 WORKERS AMID SHOPPING SPIKE

Steven Smith places packages onto a conveyor prior to Amazon robots transporting packages to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The tech giant is also investing $350 million in increased compensation for hourly employees across the U.S., Europe and Canada.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon also confirmed to FOX Business on Monday that company founder Jeff Bezos has been in contact with the Trump administration about offering assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS